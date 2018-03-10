Couple lose home in West R’veldt fire

A couple lost their West Ruimveldt, Georgetown home in a fire of unknown origin yesterday morning.
The two-storey Lot 6 Yarrow Dam, West Ruimveldt house was destroyed within minutes by the fire, which started around 10.30 am.
Herman Norton, 65, who operated a small workshop at the bottom flat of the house, said he was busy at work when he felt an intense heat.
Upon checking, ….
Speeding oil production from Liza well key to rebuffing Venezuela claim to area – Trotman
Accelerating production of oil from Guyana’s first offshore well is important to rebuff any claims Venezuela may make in court in relation to the area, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said yesterday.
Jamaican lotteries company in deal for operations here
The Gaming Authority has signed an agreement with Jamaican lotteries company Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) that is expected to see it setting up gaming operations in Guyana.
Chronicle Board for emergency meeting on termination of Hinds, Lewis as columnists
Chair of the Guyana Chronicle board, Geeta Chandan-Edmond last night said that there will be an emergency meeting today on a decision by Editor-in-Chief of the state newspaper Nigel Williams to discontinue columns from political scientist Dr.
‘Fineman’ supporter leaked gang’s location to Jagdeo
The intelligence that led the Joint Services to the Rondell ‘Fineman’ Rawlins gang was fed to then president Bharrat Jagdeo by a supporter of the gang, newspaper columnist Freddie Kissoon testified yesterday.
Corentyne mother succumbs after ingesting weedicide
The young mother of Number 59 Village, Corentyne, who ingested a weed killer last week Friday, has succumbed at the Skeldon Public Hospital, while her one-year-old son remains hospitalised.