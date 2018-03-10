‘Fineman’ supporter leaked gang’s location to Jagdeo

The intelligence that led the Joint Services to the Rondell ‘Fineman’ Rawlins gang was fed to then president Bharrat Jagdeo by a supporter of the gang, newspaper columnist Freddie Kissoon testified yesterday.
Kissoon, a Kaieteur News columnist who had followed the 2008 massacre extensively, took the stand before the Lindo Creek massacre Commission of Inquiry (CoI) and expressed skepticism at the Joint Services’ account of the events leading to the killings. Police had claimed that the gang members, who were eventually killed during a shootout with lawmen, had been responsible for the deaths of the eight miners.
The CoI has been set up to inquire into the circumstances surrounding the killing of miners Dax Arokium, Cecil Arokium, Clifton Wong, Nigel Torres, Compton Speirs, Bonny Harry, Horace Drakes and Lancelot Lee and report its findings and recommendations to President David Granger.
On June 21st, 2008, after receiving ….
Speeding oil production from Liza well key to rebuffing Venezuela claim to area – Trotman
Accelerating production of oil from Guyana’s first offshore well is important to rebuff any claims Venezuela may make in court in relation to the area, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said yesterday.
Jamaican lotteries company in deal for operations here
The Gaming Authority has signed an agreement with Jamaican lotteries company Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) that is expected to see it setting up gaming operations in Guyana.
Chronicle Board for emergency meeting on termination of Hinds, Lewis as columnists
Chair of the Guyana Chronicle board, Geeta Chandan-Edmond last night said that there will be an emergency meeting today on a decision by Editor-in-Chief of the state newspaper Nigel Williams to discontinue columns from political scientist Dr.
Corentyne mother succumbs after ingesting weedicide
The young mother of Number 59 Village, Corentyne, who ingested a weed killer last week Friday, has succumbed at the Skeldon Public Hospital, while her one-year-old son remains hospitalised.
Berbice cops probing rape of boy, 15, by stepmom
Police in Berbice are investigating the alleged rape of a 15-year-old boy by his stepmother.