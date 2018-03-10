Full Chronicle board to meet on discontinued columnists

GNNL Board Statement
Regarding reports of the decision taken by the Editorial Management of the Guyana Chronicle to discontinue the columns of Dr. David Hinds and Mr. Lincoln Lewis, members of the Board of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited met today.
A decision was taken to refer the issue to a fully constituted Board on Tuesday, 13 March, during which a policy decision on the general direction of the content of the paper will be decided upon. Also on the agenda will be clarification of the powers and responsibilities of the EIC in relation to policy decisions of the Board, and what action(s) will be necessary if any at all, in relation to the present situation.
Work underway on Perth primary school
The small farming community of Perth located south of central Mahaicony in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), on the left bank of the Mahaicony River, is soon to benefit from the construction of a brand new nursery school.
Private sector objects to business representative on UG Council
The Private Sector Commission (PSC) says it is extremely disappointed with regards to the appointment of the representative of business on the Council of the University of Guyana.
Anti-gang bill passes in T&T’s lower house
(Trinidad Guardian) The Anti-Gang Bill, 2018 was unanimously passed in the Lower House with a vote of 37 for and none against at 8.20 pm last night.
Speeding oil production from Liza well key to rebuffing Venezuela claim to area – Trotman
Accelerating production of oil from Guyana’s first offshore well is important to rebuff any claims Venezuela may make in court in relation to the area, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said yesterday.
Jamaican lotteries company in deal for operations here
The Gaming Authority has signed an agreement with Jamaican lotteries company Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) that is expected to see it setting up gaming operations in Guyana.