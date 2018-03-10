Full Chronicle board to meet on discontinued columnists

GNNL Board Statement

Regarding reports of the decision taken by the Editorial Management of the Guyana Chronicle to discontinue the columns of Dr. David Hinds and Mr. Lincoln Lewis, members of the Board of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited met today.

A decision was taken to refer the issue to a fully constituted Board on Tuesday, 13 March, during which a policy decision on the general direction of the content of the paper will be decided upon. Also on the agenda will be clarification of the powers and responsibilities of the EIC in relation to policy decisions of the Board, and what action(s) will be necessary if any at all, in relation to the present situation.