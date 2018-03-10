Guyanese fisherman drowns in Suriname

A Guyanese man drowned while plying his trade as a fisherman in Albina, Suriname, sometime between Sunday and Monday.
The dead man has been identified as Colis Crawford, 32, formerly of Kingelly, West Coast Berbice.
Crawford, who was also a boat captain, was found floating in close proximity to his vessel on Tuesday.
An aunt, Shirley Shephard told this….
Speeding oil production from Liza well key to rebuffing Venezuela claim to area – Trotman
Accelerating production of oil from Guyana’s first offshore well is important to rebuff any claims Venezuela may make in court in relation to the area, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said yesterday.
Jamaican lotteries company in deal for operations here
The Gaming Authority has signed an agreement with Jamaican lotteries company Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) that is expected to see it setting up gaming operations in Guyana.
Chronicle Board for emergency meeting on termination of Hinds, Lewis as columnists
Chair of the Guyana Chronicle board, Geeta Chandan-Edmond last night said that there will be an emergency meeting today on a decision by Editor-in-Chief of the state newspaper Nigel Williams to discontinue columns from political scientist Dr.
‘Fineman’ supporter leaked gang’s location to Jagdeo
The intelligence that led the Joint Services to the Rondell ‘Fineman’ Rawlins gang was fed to then president Bharrat Jagdeo by a supporter of the gang, newspaper columnist Freddie Kissoon testified yesterday.
Corentyne mother succumbs after ingesting weedicide
The young mother of Number 59 Village, Corentyne, who ingested a weed killer last week Friday, has succumbed at the Skeldon Public Hospital, while her one-year-old son remains hospitalised.