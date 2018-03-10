Jagdeo knocks gov’t secrecy over UK expert’s police reform plan

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday criticised government for its failure to make public the action plan for the reform of the security sector crafted by British expert Lt Col (rtd) Russell Combe.
“You can’t reform the police force in secrecy. You have to have buy-in from everyone, including the opposition. So this decision to regionalise the force, I heard them say that before the report, is it part of the report and why and how is it going to function? So, it’s like they have made a decision,” he told Stabroek News before questioning whether the recommendations in the report are being discussed at the level of the government.
Combe, who was on a one-year contract with the Guyana government, handed over the report to Granger on January 18th. Government has not indicated whether the contents of the report will be released to the public.
Jagdeo added that ….
Speeding oil production from Liza well key to rebuffing Venezuela claim to area – Trotman
Accelerating production of oil from Guyana’s first offshore well is important to rebuff any claims Venezuela may make in court in relation to the area, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said yesterday.
Jamaican lotteries company in deal for operations here
The Gaming Authority has signed an agreement with Jamaican lotteries company Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) that is expected to see it setting up gaming operations in Guyana.
Chronicle Board for emergency meeting on termination of Hinds, Lewis as columnists
Chair of the Guyana Chronicle board, Geeta Chandan-Edmond last night said that there will be an emergency meeting today on a decision by Editor-in-Chief of the state newspaper Nigel Williams to discontinue columns from political scientist Dr.
‘Fineman’ supporter leaked gang’s location to Jagdeo
The intelligence that led the Joint Services to the Rondell ‘Fineman’ Rawlins gang was fed to then president Bharrat Jagdeo by a supporter of the gang, newspaper columnist Freddie Kissoon testified yesterday.
Corentyne mother succumbs after ingesting weedicide
The young mother of Number 59 Village, Corentyne, who ingested a weed killer last week Friday, has succumbed at the Skeldon Public Hospital, while her one-year-old son remains hospitalised.