Jagdeo knocks gov’t secrecy over UK expert’s police reform plan

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday criticised government for its failure to make public the action plan for the reform of the security sector crafted by British expert Lt Col (rtd) Russell Combe.

“You can’t reform the police force in secrecy. You have to have buy-in from everyone, including the opposition. So this decision to regionalise the force, I heard them say that before the report, is it part of the report and why and how is it going to function? So, it’s like they have made a decision,” he told Stabroek News before questioning whether the recommendations in the report are being discussed at the level of the government.

Combe, who was on a one-year contract with the Guyana government, handed over the report to Granger on January 18th. Government has not indicated whether the contents of the report will be released to the public.

Jagdeo added that ….