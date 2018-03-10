Jamaican lotteries company in deal for operations here

The Gaming Authority has signed an agreement with Jamaican lotteries company Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) that is expected to see it setting up gaming operations in Guyana.
The Jamaica Observer revealed the deal yesterday in a report, ‘SVL to take bet on Guyana market,’ which said the lotteries company, in a statement to shareholders on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, informed them that the agreement with Guyana Gaming Authority is subject to a confidentiality clause and as a result it would make full disclosure of its plans for the market as soon as it permitted to do so.
The report suggested that the agreement should see SVL opening up gaming operations in Guyana.
However, when asked about the deal yesterday,
Speeding oil production from Liza well key to rebuffing Venezuela claim to area – Trotman
Accelerating production of oil from Guyana’s first offshore well is important to rebuff any claims Venezuela may make in court in relation to the area, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said yesterday.
Chronicle Board for emergency meeting on termination of Hinds, Lewis as columnists
Chair of the Guyana Chronicle board, Geeta Chandan-Edmond last night said that there will be an emergency meeting today on a decision by Editor-in-Chief of the state newspaper Nigel Williams to discontinue columns from political scientist Dr.
‘Fineman’ supporter leaked gang’s location to Jagdeo
The intelligence that led the Joint Services to the Rondell ‘Fineman’ Rawlins gang was fed to then president Bharrat Jagdeo by a supporter of the gang, newspaper columnist Freddie Kissoon testified yesterday.
Corentyne mother succumbs after ingesting weedicide
The young mother of Number 59 Village, Corentyne, who ingested a weed killer last week Friday, has succumbed at the Skeldon Public Hospital, while her one-year-old son remains hospitalised.
Berbice cops probing rape of boy, 15, by stepmom
Police in Berbice are investigating the alleged rape of a 15-year-old boy by his stepmother.