Lawyers urged to pursue education to meet needs of oil and gas sector

The Guyana Bar Association (GBA), in collaboration with the leadership of the Judiciary, yesterday held the first ever local oil and gas conference aimed at exploring the role of the legal fraternity in the country’s burgeoning oil and gas sector.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day Oil and Gas Law Conference at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel, at Providence, acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards noted that the topic of oil and gas law has much to do with a multi-disciplinary approach spanning various areas of law. It was against this backdrop that she said judges received in-house training in oil and gas law, and the regulatory framework connected thereto.
Stressing that learning is a continuous process, the Chancellor commended the challenge taken up by the Bar in playing what she said is an active and dynamic role in promoting discussions and seminars among members of the fraternity on oil and gas.
She said that as many are ….
Speeding oil production from Liza well key to rebuffing Venezuela claim to area – Trotman
Accelerating production of oil from Guyana’s first offshore well is important to rebuff any claims Venezuela may make in court in relation to the area, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said yesterday.
Jamaican lotteries company in deal for operations here
The Gaming Authority has signed an agreement with Jamaican lotteries company Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) that is expected to see it setting up gaming operations in Guyana.
Chronicle Board for emergency meeting on termination of Hinds, Lewis as columnists
Chair of the Guyana Chronicle board, Geeta Chandan-Edmond last night said that there will be an emergency meeting today on a decision by Editor-in-Chief of the state newspaper Nigel Williams to discontinue columns from political scientist Dr.
‘Fineman’ supporter leaked gang’s location to Jagdeo
The intelligence that led the Joint Services to the Rondell ‘Fineman’ Rawlins gang was fed to then president Bharrat Jagdeo by a supporter of the gang, newspaper columnist Freddie Kissoon testified yesterday.
Corentyne mother succumbs after ingesting weedicide
The young mother of Number 59 Village, Corentyne, who ingested a weed killer last week Friday, has succumbed at the Skeldon Public Hospital, while her one-year-old son remains hospitalised.