Lawyers urged to pursue education to meet needs of oil and gas sector

The Guyana Bar Association (GBA), in collaboration with the leadership of the Judiciary, yesterday held the first ever local oil and gas conference aimed at exploring the role of the legal fraternity in the country’s burgeoning oil and gas sector.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day Oil and Gas Law Conference at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel, at Providence, acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards noted that the topic of oil and gas law has much to do with a multi-disciplinary approach spanning various areas of law. It was against this backdrop that she said judges received in-house training in oil and gas law, and the regulatory framework connected thereto.

Stressing that learning is a continuous process, the Chancellor commended the challenge taken up by the Bar in playing what she said is an active and dynamic role in promoting discussions and seminars among members of the fraternity on oil and gas.

She said that as many are ….