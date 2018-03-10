Open House seeking to drive sale of Perseverance duplexes

With duplexes being a key component of its housing strategy, the CH&PA yesterday held an Open House Event at Perseverance, East Bank Demerara in bid to whip up interest in the purchase of the units.

After securing half of one of the duplexes being constructed by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Akeem Wilson, a young teacher, told reporters yesterday that he was encouraging all young people to explore the opportunity to secure their own home.

Officials from the CH&PA, including Public Relations Officer Iva Wharton and Programme Engineer Randolph Hunt, were also present yesterday as the Open House Event was officially launched.

Wilson, 25, who teaches at Freeburg Secondary School, ….