Speeding oil production from Liza well key to rebuffing Venezuela claim to area – Trotman

Accelerating production of oil from Guyana’s first offshore well is important to rebuff any claims Venezuela may make in court in relation to the area, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said yesterday.

Trotman told an Oil and Gas Law Training and Development Seminar at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel, “We wanted economic benefits and rents, but more importantly because of the redrawing of the lines by Venezuela it was important for Guyana to move to production as quickly as possible so that we can assert when we got to court, that production was taking place within the territorial waters of Guyana.”

This, he said, will become an indisputable fact before a court of law.

According to Trotman, if there ….