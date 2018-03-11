Arson suspected after fire razes Good Hope house

A fire, suspected to be an act of arson, completely gutted a Good Hope, East Coast Demerara house yesterday afternoon.

The fire started around 2.30pm.

Sunday Stabroek was told that the single-flat wooden house was occupied by a couple, their grandson and his family but no one was at home at the time of the fire.

This newspaper learned that the owner of the house was at a nearby shop when he was alerted about the fire. Nothing was saved as the entire house was already destroyed by the time the Guyana Fire Service arrived.

A source told this newspaper that the owner of the house related that he had received several threats from his neighbours, who had allegedly threatened to set the house on fire in the past.