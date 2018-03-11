Local News

Chronicle’s board defers action on sacking of columnists

-Lewis says political interference evident

By Comments

The Guyana Chronicle’s Board of Directors has deferred action on a decision by the state-run newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief (EIC) Nigel Williams to discontinue columns by political scientist Dr. David Hinds and trade unionist Lincoln Lewis.

A terse statement from the Board last evening explained that while directors met at a meeting yesterday, “A decision was taken to refer the issue to a fully constituted Board on Tuesday, 13 March, during which a policy decision on the general direction of the content of the paper will be decided upon.”

It added that the meeting will also seek to clarify “the powers and responsibilities of the EIC in relation to policy decisions of the Board, and what action(s) will be necessary if any at all, in relation to the present situation.”….

Oil companies signal interest in Takutu Basin

There is renewed interest in exploring onshore for oil and gas in Guyana’s Takutu Basin, with the United Kingdom’s Tullow Oil being one of two companies expressing interest in the acquisition of blocks in the basin, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman says.

SARA readying six cases for court to reclaim stolen gov’t property

It will not be long before the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) takes its first set of cases to court to recover stolen state assets, according to its Director Professor Clive Thomas, who is confident that the evidence gathered and the strong local and international legal support that is being given will ensure successful prosecutions.

Guyana Stores to get 30 days to pay $3.8B in owed taxes

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is expecting Guyana Stores Limited (GSL) to pay the entirety of its $3.8 billion debt within 30 days, inclusive of interest and penalties, following its recent victory at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

Two die after Houston crash

A man and a woman died last night after the motorcycle they were on crashed into a lantern post at the Houston turn, on the East Bank of Demerera.

Gov’t still to decide on new GuySuCo board

The government is still to decide on a new board for the downsized Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Minister of State Joseph Harmon said on Friday.

