Chronicle’s board defers action on sacking of columnists

The Guyana Chronicle’s Board of Directors has deferred action on a decision by the state-run newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief (EIC) Nigel Williams to discontinue columns by political scientist Dr. David Hinds and trade unionist Lincoln Lewis.

A terse statement from the Board last evening explained that while directors met at a meeting yesterday, “A decision was taken to refer the issue to a fully constituted Board on Tuesday, 13 March, during which a policy decision on the general direction of the content of the paper will be decided upon.”

It added that the meeting will also seek to clarify “the powers and responsibilities of the EIC in relation to policy decisions of the Board, and what action(s) will be necessary if any at all, in relation to the present situation.”….