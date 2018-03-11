Forensic lab to conduct DNA tests by year end

The Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) will be fully capable of conducting DNA testing by year end, thereby making the expansive costs associated with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) having to send samples overseas for analysis and the lengthy wait for the results distant memories.

This is according to the GFSL Director Delon France, who has informed that a modern piece of DNA testing equipment is being procured, and members of staff, inclusive of himself, have already begun to receive training in its use.

“It is currently being procured and I expect it to be in Guyana shortly,” he told Sunday Stabroek, before giving all assurances to the public that by year end testing will begin…..