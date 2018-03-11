Gov’t still studying security reform plan, Harmon says

Government is still studying the security sector reform action plan crafted by British expert Lt Col (rtd) Russell Combe to decide on which of the many recommendations it will utilise, according to State Minister Joseph Harmon.
“The report that was handed over by Col Combe, there are several recommendations which were made in it and these are matters that we will study because you know we cannot drastically change [our] security framework just like that overnight,” Harmon told a post-Cabinet press briefing brief on Friday.
“The report is getting attention at the level of His Excellency, the president, and the persons who are studying the report itself,” he added…..
Oil companies signal interest in Takutu Basin
There is renewed interest in exploring onshore for oil and gas in Guyana’s Takutu Basin, with the United Kingdom’s Tullow Oil being one of two companies expressing interest in the acquisition of blocks in the basin, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman says.
SARA readying six cases for court to reclaim stolen gov’t property
It will not be long before the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) takes its first set of cases to court to recover stolen state assets, according to its Director Professor Clive Thomas, who is confident that the evidence gathered and the strong local and international legal support that is being given will ensure successful prosecutions.
Guyana Stores to get 30 days to pay $3.8B in owed taxes
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is expecting Guyana Stores Limited (GSL) to pay the entirety of its $3.8 billion debt within 30 days, inclusive of interest and penalties, following its recent victory at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).
Two die after Houston crash
A man and a woman died last night after the motorcycle they were on crashed into a lantern post at the Houston turn, on the East Bank of Demerera.
Chronicle’s board defers action on sacking of columnists
The Guyana Chronicle’s Board of Directors has deferred action on a decision by the state-run newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief (EIC) Nigel Williams to discontinue columns by political scientist Dr.