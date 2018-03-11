Gov’t still studying security reform plan, Harmon says

Government is still studying the security sector reform action plan crafted by British expert Lt Col (rtd) Russell Combe to decide on which of the many recommendations it will utilise, according to State Minister Joseph Harmon.

“The report that was handed over by Col Combe, there are several recommendations which were made in it and these are matters that we will study because you know we cannot drastically change [our] security framework just like that overnight,” Harmon told a post-Cabinet press briefing brief on Friday.

“The report is getting attention at the level of His Excellency, the president, and the persons who are studying the report itself,” he added…..