Gov’t still to decide on new GuySuCo board

The government is still to decide on a new board for the downsized Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Minister of State Joseph Harmon said on Friday.

“Cabinet has requested to have a further consideration of the Board of Guysuco,” Harmon told a post-Cabinet press briefing.

This newspaper had been told that the proposed appointment of the head of the unit set up to oversee privatisation of four sugar estates as the Chairman of GuySuCo has generated opposition at Cabinet. It came up again for discussion at last Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting…..