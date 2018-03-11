Guyana Stores to get 30 days to pay $3.8B in owed taxes

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is expecting Guyana Stores Limited (GSL) to pay the entirety of its $3.8 billion debt within 30 days, inclusive of interest and penalties, following its recent victory at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).
This is according to a well-placed source at GRA, who explained to Sunday Stabroek that the authority is not likely to be open to any proposal of a “reasonable settlement.”
“Taxation is based on laws and principles, not negotiations. Taxpayers need to be treated equally and the law dealt with consistently. These taxpayers have exhausted every measure to delay judgement and evade payment. The taxes will have to be paid now,” the source explained, while adding that it is normal that payment be effected within 30 days of a decision…..
Oil companies signal interest in Takutu Basin
There is renewed interest in exploring onshore for oil and gas in Guyana’s Takutu Basin, with the United Kingdom’s Tullow Oil being one of two companies expressing interest in the acquisition of blocks in the basin, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman says.
SARA readying six cases for court to reclaim stolen gov’t property
It will not be long before the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) takes its first set of cases to court to recover stolen state assets, according to its Director Professor Clive Thomas, who is confident that the evidence gathered and the strong local and international legal support that is being given will ensure successful prosecutions.
Two die after Houston crash
A man and a woman died last night after the motorcycle they were on crashed into a lantern post at the Houston turn, on the East Bank of Demerera.
Chronicle’s board defers action on sacking of columnists
The Guyana Chronicle’s Board of Directors has deferred action on a decision by the state-run newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief (EIC) Nigel Williams to discontinue columns by political scientist Dr.
Gov’t still to decide on new GuySuCo board
The government is still to decide on a new board for the downsized Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Minister of State Joseph Harmon said on Friday.