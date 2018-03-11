Local News

Guyana Stores to get 30 days to pay $3.8B in owed taxes

-GRA source

By Comments

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is expecting Guyana Stores Limited (GSL) to pay the entirety of its $3.8 billion debt within 30 days, inclusive of interest and penalties, following its recent victory at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

This is according to a well-placed source at GRA, who explained to Sunday Stabroek that the authority is not likely to be open to any proposal of a “reasonable settlement.”

“Taxation is based on laws and principles, not negotiations. Taxpayers need to be treated equally and the law dealt with consistently. These taxpayers have exhausted every measure to delay judgement and evade payment. The taxes will have to be paid now,” the source explained, while adding that it is normal that payment be effected within 30 days of a decision…..

