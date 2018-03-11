Journeying through life on a wave of self-affirmation

Rosalind McLymont is an author, journalist, fitness instructor and a former teacher, but she is most proud of being a mother and a woman who helps others, especially young women, to have pride in themselves and celebrate who they are.

A mother of three McLymont, whose classmates in Guyana would have known her as Ivey Kilkenny, has worked as a teacher in two African countries. At that time, she wanted to contribute to the growth of African countries that had been colonized. While she does not regret the experience, she said she had a rude awakening seeing whites receiving more respect from the very people she wanted to help.

But the former journalist, who worked as with an economic magazine in the US for 13 years specializing in international business and international trade, said if she had to do it again she would not hesitate…..