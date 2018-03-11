Oil companies signal interest in Takutu Basin

There is renewed interest in exploring onshore for oil and gas in Guyana’s Takutu Basin, with the United Kingdom’s Tullow Oil being one of two companies expressing interest in the acquisition of blocks in the basin, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman says.

However, at this time, government is mindful of potential environmental impacts on land and says it will focus on offshore developments as it maps a course of action.

“There has been interest shown by two companies in returning to the basin and these applications are pending,” Trotman told Sunday Stabroek when asked for an update on activity in the basin…..