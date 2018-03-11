Over half of available Uitvlugt lands already leased to cane farmers

As the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) looks to expand the cultivation at the Uitvlugt Estate, over 4,200 hectares have been made available to be leased to private cane farmers and over half is already being used.

In a recent advertisement, GuySuCo said that lands were available around the Uitvlugt Estate for any private cane farmers interested in planting, to assist with meeting the estate’s quota.

GuySuCo spokeswoman Audreyanna Thomas subsequently told this newspaper that over 4,200 hectares were made available for private cane farmers willing to lease them to grow sugar cane…..