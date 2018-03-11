SARA readying six cases for court to reclaim stolen gov’t property

It will not be long before the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) takes its first set of cases to court to recover stolen state assets, according to its Director Professor Clive Thomas, who is confident that the evidence gathered and the strong local and international legal support that is being given will ensure successful prosecutions.

Thomas told Sunday Stabroek that in the third quarter SARA would take six cases to court but he did not want to go into the details of the cases, only saying that they involve money, land and buildings, belonging to the state and in some instances involve multiple people.

“We are now working in collaboration with the Caribbean Institute of Forensic Accounting with support from international agencies to deliver within 90 days starting Monday [tomorrow]… the completion of the investigative cases that we have identified in preparation for them to go to court,” he told Sunday Stabroek during a recent interview…..