School teacher becomes family’s sole provider after accident leaves husband double-amputee

Following the accident that left her husband a double-amputee, primary school teacher Tena Pyle has found herself in the unexpected role of sole breadwinner for them and their four young children.

Tena’s husband, Melroy Pyle, a 37-year-old construction worker, received electrical shocks when he came into contact with live wires while working on a building at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus on December 18th, 2017. Within two weeks, one of his hands had to be amputated. He later had to have the other amputated as well.

“It has changed my life a lot because I’m not working. It’s hard for me to work at the same time—go to work and then come and look my husband and my children. Their studies are being affected because I don’t get the time to spend with them as much as I used to. I don’t work as much as I used to and financially it has been rough on us too,” Tena, a teacher at the Clonbrook Primary School, stated…..