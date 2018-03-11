School teacher becomes family’s sole provider after accident leaves husband double-amputee

Following the accident that left her husband a double-amputee, primary school teacher Tena Pyle has found herself in the unexpected role of sole breadwinner for them and their four young children.
Tena’s husband, Melroy Pyle, a 37-year-old construction worker, received electrical shocks when he came into contact with live wires while working on a building at the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus on December 18th, 2017. Within two weeks, one of his hands had to be amputated. He later had to have the other amputated as well.
“It has changed my life a lot because I’m not working. It’s hard for me to work at the same time—go to work and then come and look my husband and my children. Their studies are being affected because I don’t get the time to spend with them as much as I used to. I don’t work as much as I used to and financially it has been rough on us too,” Tena, a teacher at the Clonbrook Primary School, stated…..
Oil companies signal interest in Takutu Basin
There is renewed interest in exploring onshore for oil and gas in Guyana’s Takutu Basin, with the United Kingdom’s Tullow Oil being one of two companies expressing interest in the acquisition of blocks in the basin, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman says.
SARA readying six cases for court to reclaim stolen gov’t property
It will not be long before the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) takes its first set of cases to court to recover stolen state assets, according to its Director Professor Clive Thomas, who is confident that the evidence gathered and the strong local and international legal support that is being given will ensure successful prosecutions.
Guyana Stores to get 30 days to pay $3.8B in owed taxes
The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is expecting Guyana Stores Limited (GSL) to pay the entirety of its $3.8 billion debt within 30 days, inclusive of interest and penalties, following its recent victory at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).
Two die after Houston crash
A man and a woman died last night after the motorcycle they were on crashed into a lantern post at the Houston turn, on the East Bank of Demerera.
Chronicle’s board defers action on sacking of columnists
The Guyana Chronicle’s Board of Directors has deferred action on a decision by the state-run newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief (EIC) Nigel Williams to discontinue columns by political scientist Dr.