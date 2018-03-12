Guyana fiscal take from oil bonanza will be around 37% – Tarron Khemraj

Economist Tarron Khemraj says that from all of the analyses he has seen of the oil deal for the Stabroek Bock, Guyana will end up getting just around 37% of the gross revenues while ExxonMobil and its partners will cream off the rest.
In his Business Page column in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, Khemraj also suggests that there may not be much room for Guyana to back out of the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) with Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEGPL).
The APNU+AFC government’s secret renegotiation in 2016 of the 1999 PSA has evoked condemnation from prominent individuals and parts of civil society. The much-maligned agreement was concluded without expert negotiators being employ-ed and after the discovery by EEGPL of reserves of over one billion barrels of oils in the Liza block with the prospect of more finds. The reserves have now ballooned to over three billion barrels of oil with more likely to be added. However, Guyana’s take will remain fixed to the 2016 terms no matter how much oil is found…..
Strategy mapped out for 2020 polls –Jagdeo
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday went into full campaign mode as he laid out plans for the his People’s Progressive Party (PPP) which he urged supporters to follow as he believes it was key to ensuring a victory at the 2020 General and Regional Elections.
Third term advocate to have top flight representation at CCJ hearing
Three senior Trinidad and Tobago attorneys will this morning be representing Cedric Richardson at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) hearing into the appeal of the constitutionality of the two-term presidential limit.
Motorbike crash victims were not wearing helmets – police
Neither of the two persons who died in the motorcycle accident on Saturday night was wearing a helmet, the police confirmed yesterday.
Public Procurement Commission CEO likely to be paid $950,000 per month
After a year of consultations and negotiations the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have agreed on the benefits packages for the Chief Executive Officer and the two most senior officers of the commission.
NA man discovered dead on stairs
A New Amsterdam man was found dead lying on a staircase in his house yesterday afternoon.