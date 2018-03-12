Jagdeo says he used assessments to pick Top Cop

While noting that possibly advertising the post of Police Commissioner is a decision for the president, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday said that during his tenure as head of state he conducted two assessments of the top four ranks of the force before making a choice.

“I believe that it is up to the president to determine that [advertising] but the way I approached it when [Winston] Felix was named is that I took the top four candidates, the top people in the force at that time, had an assessment done, sent them abroad, had a second assessment done and from the four I chose Felix who came out the best,” he told Stabroek News.

Felix, who was appointed Police Commissioner in 2004 and retired in 2006, is the current Minister of Citizenship…..