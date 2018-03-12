Lethem spare parts dealer robbed

Bandits during the wee hours of yesterday broke into a Lethem auto spares business and carted off cash and spare parts.

Businessman Jagdesh Nauth last evening told Stabroek News that he was awakened by a thud on his door at around 3am. Nauth said that at the time he was watching television.

“I got up and asked `who there’ but they didn’t respond. I peep through the window and saw two men by the door trying to break it but I didn’t go out because I wasn’t sure if they had a gun,” he said…..