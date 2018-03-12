No-confidence motion against Town Clerk rejected on basis of legal advice he mobilised

City Councillor Sherod Duncan today failed in his quest to have the council argue a motion of no- confidence against Town Clerk Royston King.
Duncan’s motion was disallowed when a majority of councillors voted to accept legal advice which declared that the policy-making body has no right to declare a lack of confidence in its chief administrative officer.
The decision was made after Mayor Patricia Chase-Green read the advice procured by King from former Magistrate Maxwell Edwards. Duncan has since indicated that he will be seeking his own independent legal opinion. The motion was thrown out despite the fact that previous councils that Chase-Green sat on had moved six motions of no confidence against former Town Clerk, Carol Sooba.
Edwards argued that a vote of no confidence amounts to a disciplinary action against the Town Clerk, a ….
Syrian Observatory says war has killed more than half a million
BEIRUT, (Reuters) – The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, said today about 511,000 people had been killed in the Syrian war since it began seven years ago.
Strategy mapped out for 2020 polls –Jagdeo
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday went into full campaign mode as he laid out plans for the his People’s Progressive Party (PPP) which he urged supporters to follow as he believes it was key to ensuring a victory at the 2020 General and Regional Elections.
Guyana fiscal take from oil bonanza will be around 37% – Tarron Khemraj
Economist Tarron Khemraj says that from all of the analyses he has seen of the oil deal for the Stabroek Bock, Guyana will end up getting just around 37% of the gross revenues while ExxonMobil and its partners will cream off the rest.
Third term advocate to have top flight representation at CCJ hearing
Three senior Trinidad and Tobago attorneys will this morning be representing Cedric Richardson at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) hearing into the appeal of the constitutionality of the two-term presidential limit.
Motorbike crash victims were not wearing helmets – police
Neither of the two persons who died in the motorcycle accident on Saturday night was wearing a helmet, the police confirmed yesterday.