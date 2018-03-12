No-confidence motion against Town Clerk rejected on basis of legal advice he mobilised

City Councillor Sherod Duncan today failed in his quest to have the council argue a motion of no- confidence against Town Clerk Royston King.

Duncan’s motion was disallowed when a majority of councillors voted to accept legal advice which declared that the policy-making body has no right to declare a lack of confidence in its chief administrative officer.

The decision was made after Mayor Patricia Chase-Green read the advice procured by King from former Magistrate Maxwell Edwards. Duncan has since indicated that he will be seeking his own independent legal opinion. The motion was thrown out despite the fact that previous councils that Chase-Green sat on had moved six motions of no confidence against former Town Clerk, Carol Sooba.

Edwards argued that a vote of no confidence amounts to a disciplinary action against the Town Clerk, a ….