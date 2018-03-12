Public Procurement Commission CEO likely to be paid $950,000 per month

After a year of consultations and negotiations the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have agreed on the benefits packages for the Chief Executive Officer and the two most senior officers of the commission.

At the next sitting of the National Assembly, Chairman of the PAC, Irfaan Ali is scheduled to move a motion for the adoption of the terms and conditions of the Chief Executive Officer, the Head of Operations and the Head of Corporate Services of the PPC.

The packages being offered appear to be significantly larger than those which were first proposed in June last year with the CEO set to receive a salary of $950,000 per month…..