Strategy mapped out for 2020 polls –Jagdeo

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday went into full campaign mode as he laid out plans for the his People’s Progressive Party (PPP) which he urged supporters to follow as he believes it was key to ensuring a victory at the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Using the centennial birth anniversary of late PPP founder and President, Dr.Cheddi Jagan, which was held at Babu John, Corentyne, Berbice yesterday. Jagdeo, whose party lost the 2015 general elections by under 5,000 votes, told attendees that he forecasts a PPP win by 50,000 votes come 2020 but that it would not be realized without hard work and the following through of his plan.

“I want the media and our supporters to know that we will not be lying down. We will be looking for every loophole,” he told the over 1,500 attendees at the event…..