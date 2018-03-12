Three in custody over Dundee death

Three persons were last night taken into custody following the discovery of the body of a 23-year-old man in the yard of his in-laws.
The dead man has been identified as Muneshwar Bisnauth of Dundee Village, Mahaicony.
Stabroek News understands that among the persons being interrogated by the police are Bisnauth’s relatives.
Strategy mapped out for 2020 polls –Jagdeo
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday went into full campaign mode as he laid out plans for the his People’s Progressive Party (PPP) which he urged supporters to follow as he believes it was key to ensuring a victory at the 2020 General and Regional Elections.
Guyana fiscal take from oil bonanza will be around 37% – Tarron Khemraj
Economist Tarron Khemraj says that from all of the analyses he has seen of the oil deal for the Stabroek Bock, Guyana will end up getting just around 37% of the gross revenues while ExxonMobil and its partners will cream off the rest.
Third term advocate to have top flight representation at CCJ hearing
Three senior Trinidad and Tobago attorneys will this morning be representing Cedric Richardson at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) hearing into the appeal of the constitutionality of the two-term presidential limit.
Motorbike crash victims were not wearing helmets – police
Neither of the two persons who died in the motorcycle accident on Saturday night was wearing a helmet, the police confirmed yesterday.
Public Procurement Commission CEO likely to be paid $950,000 per month
After a year of consultations and negotiations the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have agreed on the benefits packages for the Chief Executive Officer and the two most senior officers of the commission.