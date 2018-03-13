CCJ hears arguments in third term case

In a more than six-hour long hearing before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), attorneys for the state yesterday argued that amendments to effect the presidential term limit were done in accordance with the Constitution, even as those representing the challenger maintained that a referendum was required and that the two-term restriction is unlawful.
The attorneys on both sides yesterday fiercely defended their respective positions before the Trinidad-based final court, which is expected to pronounce definitively on the challenge mounted to term limits by private citizen Cedric Richardson, thereby ending speculation about another run for office by former two-term president Bharrat Jagdeo.
The state has appealed decisions by both the Supreme Court and the Guyana Court of Appeal in favour of Richardson, who in the run-up to the 2015 general elections had challenged restrictions created by amendments to Article 90 of the Constitution that were enacted in 2001 after the bipartisan Constitution reform process…..
Indian PM to visit
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Guyana later this year. This was announced yesterday by the Ministry of the Presidency.
Region 2 administration breaching finance laws, special audit finds
Questions about the misuse of funds by the Region Two administration and a subsequent audit have revealed several other contraventions, including breaches in the award of contracts, payments for incomplete works, and misallocation of funds for at least six projects last year.
GECOM Chairman’s criticism of Auditor General ‘inappropriate,’ ‘disrespectful’ -PAC Chairman
The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday deemed recent comments made by Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) Chair-man retired Justice James Patterson about the Audi-tor General (AG) inappropriate and disrespectful.
‘Stop this game’
City Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday exhorted Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) prosecutor Michael Somersall to make a promised disclosure from a forensic audit report so that a decision could be made on proceeding in the fraud matters brought against members of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).
Former PS confirms gov’t funds used to buy law reports for Nandlall
Former Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Legal Affairs Ministry Indira Anandjit yesterday testified that the funds used by former attorney general Anil Nandlall to purchase law reports, which are said to be the property of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, were sourced from the Consolidated Fund.