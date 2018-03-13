Former PS confirms gov’t funds used to buy law reports for Nandlall

Former Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Legal Affairs Ministry Indira Anandjit yesterday testified that the funds used by former attorney general Anil Nandlall to purchase law reports, which are said to be the property of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, were sourced from the Consolidated Fund.

Nandlall is currently standing trial on the charge that between May 8th, 2015 and May 29th, 2015, at Georgetown, being a bailee and Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs and having 14 Law Reports, valued at $2,313,853 and property of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, he fraudulently took or converted the reports to his own use and benefit.

When the trial resumed before trial Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown yesterday, Anandjit was called to testify by attorney Patrice Henry, who is prosecuting for the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU)…..