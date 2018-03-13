Former PS confirms gov’t funds used to buy law reports for Nandlall

Former Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Legal Affairs Ministry Indira Anandjit yesterday testified that the funds used by former attorney general Anil Nandlall to purchase law reports, which are said to be the property of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, were sourced from the Consolidated Fund.
Nandlall is currently standing trial on the charge that between May 8th, 2015 and May 29th, 2015, at Georgetown, being a bailee and Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs and having 14 Law Reports, valued at $2,313,853 and property of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, he fraudulently took or converted the reports to his own use and benefit.
When the trial resumed before trial Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown yesterday, Anandjit was called to testify by attorney Patrice Henry, who is prosecuting for the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU)…..
CCJ hears arguments in third term case
In a more than six-hour long hearing before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), attorneys for the state yesterday argued that amendments to effect the presidential term limit were done in accordance with the Constitution, even as those representing the challenger maintained that a referendum was required and that the two-term restriction is unlawful.
Indian PM to visit
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Guyana later this year. This was announced yesterday by the Ministry of the Presidency.
Region 2 administration breaching finance laws, special audit finds
Questions about the misuse of funds by the Region Two administration and a subsequent audit have revealed several other contraventions, including breaches in the award of contracts, payments for incomplete works, and misallocation of funds for at least six projects last year.
GECOM Chairman’s criticism of Auditor General ‘inappropriate,’ ‘disrespectful’ -PAC Chairman
The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday deemed recent comments made by Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) Chair-man retired Justice James Patterson about the Audi-tor General (AG) inappropriate and disrespectful.
‘Stop this game’
City Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday exhorted Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) prosecutor Michael Somersall to make a promised disclosure from a forensic audit report so that a decision could be made on proceeding in the fraud matters brought against members of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).