GECOM Chairman’s criticism of Auditor General ‘inappropriate,’ ‘disrespectful’ -PAC Chairman

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday deemed recent comments made by Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) Chair-man retired Justice James Patterson about the Audi-tor General (AG) inappropriate and disrespectful.

“The AG’s office is independent, and should be allowed to be independent,” PAC Chairman Irfaan Ali stated, before adding that the PAC was confident that AG Deodat Sharma was capable of executing his responsibilities in a manner that befits his office.

The need to address the matter was raised yesterday at a PAC hearing by member Juan Edghill, who noted that the AG’s office had “come into severe criticism.”….