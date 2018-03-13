Harmon to be answerable for oil and gas sector

With the planned Department of Energy under the Ministry of the Presidency to assume responsibility for the oil and gas sector, Minister of State Joseph Harmon will become the person answerable to the legislature.

“…the Minister of State will answer in the Parliament for any matter as it relates to the Ministry of the Presidency,” Harmon told a post-Cabinet briefing on Friday.

Questions have been raised about who would take on the responsibility for tabling bills, answering questions during consideration of budgetary estimates and questions by the opposition since Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman announced the creation of the Department of Energy (DoE)…..