Indian PM to visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Guyana later this year.
This was announced yesterday by the Ministry of the Presidency. It gave no date for the visit. The announcement comes on the heels of a visit over the weekend to India by President David Granger for an international solar summit. It will be the first trip here by an Indian Prime Minister since the visit by the late Indira Gandhi in 1968.
CCJ hears arguments in third term case
In a more than six-hour long hearing before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), attorneys for the state yesterday argued that amendments to effect the presidential term limit were done in accordance with the Constitution, even as those representing the challenger maintained that a referendum was required and that the two-term restriction is unlawful.
Region 2 administration breaching finance laws, special audit finds
Questions about the misuse of funds by the Region Two administration and a subsequent audit have revealed several other contraventions, including breaches in the award of contracts, payments for incomplete works, and misallocation of funds for at least six projects last year.
GECOM Chairman’s criticism of Auditor General ‘inappropriate,’ ‘disrespectful’ -PAC Chairman
The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday deemed recent comments made by Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) Chair-man retired Justice James Patterson about the Audi-tor General (AG) inappropriate and disrespectful.
‘Stop this game’
City Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday exhorted Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) prosecutor Michael Somersall to make a promised disclosure from a forensic audit report so that a decision could be made on proceeding in the fraud matters brought against members of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).
Former PS confirms gov’t funds used to buy law reports for Nandlall
Former Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Legal Affairs Ministry Indira Anandjit yesterday testified that the funds used by former attorney general Anil Nandlall to purchase law reports, which are said to be the property of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, were sourced from the Consolidated Fund.