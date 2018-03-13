Mabaruma mayoral election ends in stalemate again

History has repeated itself in the Region One township of Mabaruma as elections for the Mayoral position ended in a stalemate again yesterday.

Contesting the elections this time around were Henry Smith, who was appointed Mayor by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan following the council’s inability to reach a consensus in 2016 and Vibert Emmanuel, who was Smith’s opponent at the last election.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that after two rounds of voting, neither of the candidates managed to secure a majority vote. As a result, the Councillors are expected to meet again on Thursday in hopes of arriving at a consensus…..