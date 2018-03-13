Mabaruma mayoral election ends in stalemate again

History has repeated itself in the Region One township of Mabaruma as elections for the Mayoral position ended in a stalemate again yesterday.
Contesting the elections this time around were Henry Smith, who was appointed Mayor by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan following the council’s inability to reach a consensus in 2016 and Vibert Emmanuel, who was Smith’s opponent at the last election.
Stabroek News was reliably informed that after two rounds of voting, neither of the candidates managed to secure a majority vote. As a result, the Councillors are expected to meet again on Thursday in hopes of arriving at a consensus…..
CCJ hears arguments in third term case
In a more than six-hour long hearing before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), attorneys for the state yesterday argued that amendments to effect the presidential term limit were done in accordance with the Constitution, even as those representing the challenger maintained that a referendum was required and that the two-term restriction is unlawful.
Indian PM to visit
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Guyana later this year. This was announced yesterday by the Ministry of the Presidency.
Region 2 administration breaching finance laws, special audit finds
Questions about the misuse of funds by the Region Two administration and a subsequent audit have revealed several other contraventions, including breaches in the award of contracts, payments for incomplete works, and misallocation of funds for at least six projects last year.
GECOM Chairman’s criticism of Auditor General ‘inappropriate,’ ‘disrespectful’ -PAC Chairman
The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday deemed recent comments made by Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) Chair-man retired Justice James Patterson about the Audi-tor General (AG) inappropriate and disrespectful.
‘Stop this game’
City Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday exhorted Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) prosecutor Michael Somersall to make a promised disclosure from a forensic audit report so that a decision could be made on proceeding in the fraud matters brought against members of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).