New $132m East Bank court by yearend

The construction of the $132m Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court is expected to commence soon with the aim of providing more accessible justice to residents along the East Bank of Demerara corridor before the end of this year.

Turning-of-the-sod and tree-planting ceremonies were yesterday held to mark the commencement of the construction in the compound of the Golden Grove Police Station.

Among those who attended the ceremony yesterday were Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Justice Yonette Cummings- Edwards, Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire, and other members of the judiciary…..