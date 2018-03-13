New $132m East Bank court by yearend

The construction of the $132m Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court is expected to commence soon with the aim of providing more accessible justice to residents along the East Bank of Demerara corridor before the end of this year.
Turning-of-the-sod and tree-planting ceremonies were yesterday held to mark the commencement of the construction in the compound of the Golden Grove Police Station.
Among those who attended the ceremony yesterday were Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Justice Yonette Cummings- Edwards, Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire, and other members of the judiciary…..
CCJ hears arguments in third term case
In a more than six-hour long hearing before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), attorneys for the state yesterday argued that amendments to effect the presidential term limit were done in accordance with the Constitution, even as those representing the challenger maintained that a referendum was required and that the two-term restriction is unlawful.
Indian PM to visit
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Guyana later this year. This was announced yesterday by the Ministry of the Presidency.
Region 2 administration breaching finance laws, special audit finds
Questions about the misuse of funds by the Region Two administration and a subsequent audit have revealed several other contraventions, including breaches in the award of contracts, payments for incomplete works, and misallocation of funds for at least six projects last year.
GECOM Chairman’s criticism of Auditor General ‘inappropriate,’ ‘disrespectful’ -PAC Chairman
The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday deemed recent comments made by Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) Chair-man retired Justice James Patterson about the Audi-tor General (AG) inappropriate and disrespectful.
‘Stop this game’
City Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday exhorted Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) prosecutor Michael Somersall to make a promised disclosure from a forensic audit report so that a decision could be made on proceeding in the fraud matters brought against members of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).