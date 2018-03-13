Region 2 administration breaching finance laws, special audit finds

Questions about the misuse of funds by the Region Two administration and a subsequent audit have revealed several other contraventions, including breaches in the award of contracts, payments for incomplete works, and misallocation of funds for at least six projects last year.
The findings of the special audit and accompanying recommendations were presented to the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday, when the region’s administration was called to the fore once again to have its accounts examined.
Calling the act a “contravention of standard policy,” Financial Secretary Hector Butts stated that the Region Two administration was in breach of the law, announcing that the matter will be dealt with at the level of the Ministry of Finance. This call was later supported by PAC Chairman Irfaan Ali, who stated that the region’s accounts will be revisited after a revision by Butts has been completed…..
CCJ hears arguments in third term case
In a more than six-hour long hearing before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), attorneys for the state yesterday argued that amendments to effect the presidential term limit were done in accordance with the Constitution, even as those representing the challenger maintained that a referendum was required and that the two-term restriction is unlawful.
Indian PM to visit
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Guyana later this year. This was announced yesterday by the Ministry of the Presidency.
GECOM Chairman’s criticism of Auditor General ‘inappropriate,’ ‘disrespectful’ -PAC Chairman
The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday deemed recent comments made by Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) Chair-man retired Justice James Patterson about the Audi-tor General (AG) inappropriate and disrespectful.
‘Stop this game’
City Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday exhorted Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) prosecutor Michael Somersall to make a promised disclosure from a forensic audit report so that a decision could be made on proceeding in the fraud matters brought against members of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).
Former PS confirms gov’t funds used to buy law reports for Nandlall
Former Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Legal Affairs Ministry Indira Anandjit yesterday testified that the funds used by former attorney general Anil Nandlall to purchase law reports, which are said to be the property of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, were sourced from the Consolidated Fund.