Region 2 administration breaching finance laws, special audit finds

Questions about the misuse of funds by the Region Two administration and a subsequent audit have revealed several other contraventions, including breaches in the award of contracts, payments for incomplete works, and misallocation of funds for at least six projects last year.

The findings of the special audit and accompanying recommendations were presented to the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday, when the region’s administration was called to the fore once again to have its accounts examined.

Calling the act a “contravention of standard policy,” Financial Secretary Hector Butts stated that the Region Two administration was in breach of the law, announcing that the matter will be dealt with at the level of the Ministry of Finance. This call was later supported by PAC Chairman Irfaan Ali, who stated that the region’s accounts will be revisited after a revision by Butts has been completed…..