Two Jonestown survivors reach out to Port Kaituma

Two American women who survived the Jonestown tragedy on November 18, 1978 have finally returned to Guyana to show appreciation and have dialogue with the residents of the mainly Amerindian community.

Laura Johnston Kohl, 70, and Jordan Vilchez, 60, journeyed to Port Kaituma last Tuesday, 40 years later, for a meet and greet and to answer tough questions.

They didn’t visit before because they tried to put the incident behind and not be reminded of that horrible day when the lives of over 900 people, including close relatives and acquaintances, were snuffed out…..