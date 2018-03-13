Two Jonestown survivors reach out to Port Kaituma

Two American women who survived the Jonestown tragedy on November 18, 1978 have finally returned to Guyana to show appreciation and have dialogue with the residents of the mainly Amerindian community.
Laura Johnston Kohl, 70, and Jordan Vilchez, 60, journeyed to Port Kaituma last Tuesday, 40 years later, for a meet and greet and to answer tough questions.
They didn’t visit before because they tried to put the incident behind and not be reminded of that horrible day when the lives of over 900 people, including close relatives and acquaintances, were snuffed out…..
CCJ hears arguments in third term case
In a more than six-hour long hearing before the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), attorneys for the state yesterday argued that amendments to effect the presidential term limit were done in accordance with the Constitution, even as those representing the challenger maintained that a referendum was required and that the two-term restriction is unlawful.
Indian PM to visit
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Guyana later this year. This was announced yesterday by the Ministry of the Presidency.
Region 2 administration breaching finance laws, special audit finds
Questions about the misuse of funds by the Region Two administration and a subsequent audit have revealed several other contraventions, including breaches in the award of contracts, payments for incomplete works, and misallocation of funds for at least six projects last year.
GECOM Chairman’s criticism of Auditor General ‘inappropriate,’ ‘disrespectful’ -PAC Chairman
The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday deemed recent comments made by Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) Chair-man retired Justice James Patterson about the Audi-tor General (AG) inappropriate and disrespectful.
‘Stop this game’
City Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday exhorted Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) prosecutor Michael Somersall to make a promised disclosure from a forensic audit report so that a decision could be made on proceeding in the fraud matters brought against members of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).