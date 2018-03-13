Wife, friend found guilty of murdering US citizen, to be sentenced on March 29

Deliberating for just under two hours, the twelve-member Berbice Assizes jury today found Hemwattie Abdulla and Surojinie Tirmaul guilty of the scalping murder of US citizen, Abdool Shakeel Majid on April 26, 2012.

Majid, along with his wife of four months Hemwattie Abdulla , had arrived in Guyana on April 22, 2012 with the intention of spending a two week vacation.

But, five days later, the battered, lifeless body of Majid, whose scalp was missing, was found on the Number 63 beach, Corentyne.