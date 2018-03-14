Autopsy confirms clothes vendor died of stab to neck

A post-mortem examination has found that Leon Delph, the Regent Street clothing vendor who was fatally stabbed on Sunday morning, died of an incised wound to the neck.
Government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh performed the autopsy at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary.
Delph, called ‘Solo,’ 34, who was a father of three of Quamina Street, George-town, was stabbed by a Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara resident. The attack reportedly stemmed from an old grievance between the men…..
Tentative date set for ruling on deposit of Exxon signing bonus at BoG
Acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC may likely rule on June 14th on the constitutionality of government’s decision to deposit the US$18 million signing bonus received from ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited and Hess Guyana Exploration Limited into an account at the Bank of Guyana.
Pegasus expansion plan was approved by environment agency last year -Director
The Pegasus Hotel’s US$100 million expansion plan was approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) since last year, according to acting EPA Executive Director Kemraj Parsram, who says that the developer has assured that the project would not affect the nearby sea defence.
City Treasurer comes under PAC’s scrutiny
Despite the City Council finally turning over records to the Auditor General’s (AG’s) office for audit, Members of Parliament were still dissatisfied on Monday and demanded that the City Treasurer provide answers to lingering questions.
GSL co-owner declines further comment on $3.8b tax bill
Co-owner of Guyana Stores Limited (GSL), Tony Yassin has declined further comment on the $3.8b in taxes owed after a source from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) said payment will have to be made within 30 days of the recent decision by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).
No bail for accused chain snatcher
Ricardo Watson, who is accused of robbing a woman of gold chains, was on Monday remanded to prison.