Autopsy confirms clothes vendor died of stab to neck

A post-mortem examination has found that Leon Delph, the Regent Street clothing vendor who was fatally stabbed on Sunday morning, died of an incised wound to the neck.

Government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh performed the autopsy at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary.

Delph, called ‘Solo,’ 34, who was a father of three of Quamina Street, George-town, was stabbed by a Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara resident. The attack reportedly stemmed from an old grievance between the men…..