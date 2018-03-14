Dredge owner charged with theft of $10M mining equipment

A dredge owner was yesterday placed on $500,000 bail after he denied a charge that he stole mining equipment worth $10 million.
It was alleged that between February 1st and February 15th, at King Street, Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, Vickram Singh, 32, stole a wash plant, valued $10 million. It was the property of Maria Ferreira.
Singh denied the charge. (A wash plant is a piece of equipment used for gold mining)
The complainant stated that the defendant came to her home with a truck and removed the item while she was not present.
The prosecutor made no objections to bail but requested that bail be set at a substantial amount and that conditions be attached.
Georgetown Magistrate Fabayo Azore placed the man on $500,000 bail on condition that he lodge his passport and report to the Providence Police Station every Friday until the completion of his trial. The matter was adjourned until April 16th.
