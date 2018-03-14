Estate of former owner of Sijan Plaza loses bid at CCJ to regain property, $30m award upheld

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday dismissed an appeal in a matter brought by Deorani Singh in relation to the compulsory acquisition of the then Sijan Plaza on Camp Street but upheld a $30m award for breach of constitutional rights.

According to a release from the CCJ, Singh claimed that the Attorney General of Guyana and the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) owed her compensation for the property which – later occupied by the Guyana Pharma-ceutical Corporation (GPC) and Citizens Bank – had been owned by her husband, Mohan Singh.

The dispute brewed after the Government had compulsorily acquired the property almost thirty-five years ago. ….