Evidence was sufficient to close Lindo Creek massacre probe

The police were satisfied that there was sufficient evidence at the close of the Lindo Creek massacre case to determine with certainty those who were responsible for killing the eight miners, retired police commissioner Seelall Persaud testified yesterday.
Persaud, who had been the Crime Chief in 2008 when the massacre occurred, took the stand before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the massacre and stated that the force was satisfied enough to follow the directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to no longer pursue police action on the case.
CoI Chairman Justice (rtd) Donald Trotman enquired as to whether any efforts were made to have a Coroner’s Inquest performed, to which Persaud stated that those are only done in cases where the cause of death of the individual is unknown, and that advice is usually passed by the DPP…..
Short circuit causes power cuts
Residents in Georgetown were yesterday subjected to a power outage that lasted for several hours after a short circuit within a 13.8 kV breaker at Sophia resulted in service interruptions for the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).
Estate of former owner of Sijan Plaza loses bid at CCJ to regain property, $30m award upheld
The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday dismissed an appeal in a matter brought by Deorani Singh in relation to the compulsory acquisition of the then Sijan Plaza on Camp Street but upheld a $30m award for breach of constitutional rights.
Linden grocer shot dead
Shortly after he was seen arguing with two men posing as customers in his shop, a 32-year-old Linden grocer was shot dead on Monday afternoon.
City council passes motion for mayor to discipline councillors for misconduct
The City Council on Monday passed a motion to have councillors disciplined for misconduct.
Dredge owner charged with theft of $10M mining equipment
A dredge owner was yesterday placed on $500,000 bail after he denied a charge that he stole mining equipment worth $10 million.