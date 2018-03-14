Family of six lose home in Supply fire

A fire, suspected to be electrical in origin, destroyed the Supply, East Bank Demerara home of a family of six on Monday afternoon.
The fire started around 3.30 pm and quickly ripped through the Lot 17 Supply Public Road single-flat wooden house occupied by Verneta Ossorio, her husband and four of their five children, ages 5, 3, 2 and 15.
Ossorio yesterday related to Stabroek News that at the time of the fire, she and three of her children were at home. The woman said she managed to save no valuables since rescuing her only daughter, who was sleeping in the house, was her main focus…..
Guyana to upgrade fisheries laws to reverse US ban on catfish exports
Following a ban by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on catfish exports from Guyana, Veterinary Public Health Director Dr Ozaye Dodson says that local authorities are working to upgrade the fisheries legislation to resume trade.
Securities Council orders shareholder in CGX subsidiary to desist from trading shares
The Guyana Securities Council (GSC) has once again taken aim at a shareholder in ON Energy Inc, a subsidiary of Canadian Oil Company CGX Inc.
Tentative date set for ruling on deposit of Exxon signing bonus at BoG
Acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC may likely rule on June 14th on the constitutionality of government’s decision to deposit the US$18 million signing bonus received from ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited and Hess Guyana Exploration Limited into an account at the Bank of Guyana.
Pegasus expansion plan was approved by environment agency last year -Director
The Pegasus Hotel’s US$100 million expansion plan was approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) since last year, according to acting EPA Executive Director Kemraj Parsram, who says that the developer has assured that the project would not affect the nearby sea defence.
Autopsy confirms clothes vendor died of stab to neck
A post-mortem examination has found that Leon Delph, the Regent Street clothing vendor who was fatally stabbed on Sunday morning, died of an incised wound to the neck.