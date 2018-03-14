Family of six lose home in Supply fire

A fire, suspected to be electrical in origin, destroyed the Supply, East Bank Demerara home of a family of six on Monday afternoon.

The fire started around 3.30 pm and quickly ripped through the Lot 17 Supply Public Road single-flat wooden house occupied by Verneta Ossorio, her husband and four of their five children, ages 5, 3, 2 and 15.

Ossorio yesterday related to Stabroek News that at the time of the fire, she and three of her children were at home. The woman said she managed to save no valuables since rescuing her only daughter, who was sleeping in the house, was her main focus…..