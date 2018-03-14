Guyana to upgrade fisheries laws to reverse US ban on catfish exports

Following a ban by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on catfish exports from Guyana, Veterinary Public Health Director Dr Ozaye Dodson says that local authorities are working to upgrade the fisheries legislation to resume trade.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of Public Health, Dodson described the temporary ban as a “protectionist measure” by that country’s public health system and the catfish farmers who have invested heavily to develop the industry there.

And though he sees it as a temporary barrier to trade, Dodson also acknowledges it as nonetheless a “big blow.”….