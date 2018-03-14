Guyana to upgrade fisheries laws to reverse US ban on catfish exports

Following a ban by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on catfish exports from Guyana, Veterinary Public Health Director Dr Ozaye Dodson says that local authorities are working to upgrade the fisheries legislation to resume trade.
According to a statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of Public Health, Dodson described the temporary ban as a “protectionist measure” by that country’s public health system and the catfish farmers who have invested heavily to develop the industry there.
And though he sees it as a temporary barrier to trade, Dodson also acknowledges it as nonetheless a “big blow.”….
Family of six lose home in Supply fire
A fire, suspected to be electrical in origin, destroyed the Supply, East Bank Demerara home of a family of six on Monday afternoon.
Securities Council orders shareholder in CGX subsidiary to desist from trading shares
The Guyana Securities Council (GSC) has once again taken aim at a shareholder in ON Energy Inc, a subsidiary of Canadian Oil Company CGX Inc.
Tentative date set for ruling on deposit of Exxon signing bonus at BoG
Acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC may likely rule on June 14th on the constitutionality of government’s decision to deposit the US$18 million signing bonus received from ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited and Hess Guyana Exploration Limited into an account at the Bank of Guyana.
Pegasus expansion plan was approved by environment agency last year -Director
The Pegasus Hotel’s US$100 million expansion plan was approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) since last year, according to acting EPA Executive Director Kemraj Parsram, who says that the developer has assured that the project would not affect the nearby sea defence.
Autopsy confirms clothes vendor died of stab to neck
A post-mortem examination has found that Leon Delph, the Regent Street clothing vendor who was fatally stabbed on Sunday morning, died of an incised wound to the neck.