Linden grocer shot dead

Shortly after he was seen arguing with two men posing as customers in his shop, a 32-year-old Linden grocer was shot dead on Monday afternoon.

Dead is Romel Edison Gomes, called “Eddie,” a father of one of Lot 53 Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, who was found in his shop in a pool of blood with his hands bound in front and a kerchief tied around his mouth. He was shot once to his head. After the discovery of his body, Gomes was rushed to the Linden Hospital complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival

The murder is suspected to have occurred around 5.30pm involving two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun and who fled the scene in Gomes’ car, PVV 2057, which had been parked in front of his premises…..