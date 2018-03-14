Linden grocer shot dead

Shortly after he was seen arguing with two men posing as customers in his shop, a 32-year-old Linden grocer was shot dead on Monday afternoon.
Dead is Romel Edison Gomes, called “Eddie,” a father of one of Lot 53 Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, who was found in his shop in a pool of blood with his hands bound in front and a kerchief tied around his mouth. He was shot once to his head. After the discovery of his body, Gomes was rushed to the Linden Hospital complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival
The murder is suspected to have occurred around 5.30pm involving two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun and who fled the scene in Gomes’ car, PVV 2057, which had been parked in front of his premises…..
City council passes motion for mayor to discipline councillors for misconduct
The City Council on Monday passed a motion to have councillors disciplined for misconduct.
Dredge owner charged with theft of $10M mining equipment
A dredge owner was yesterday placed on $500,000 bail after he denied a charge that he stole mining equipment worth $10 million.
Mom on trial for killing children claimed she thought poison was cold medicine -cop testifies
Hofosawa Awena Rutherford, who is on trial for killing her two young children who were administered rat poison, had told police she thought she had given them “cold tablets.” This is according to a caution statement given by Rutherford to police.
Guyana to upgrade fisheries laws to reverse US ban on catfish exports
Following a ban by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on catfish exports from Guyana, Veterinary Public Health Director Dr Ozaye Dodson says that local authorities are working to upgrade the fisheries legislation to resume trade.
Family of six lose home in Supply fire
A fire, suspected to be electrical in origin, destroyed the Supply, East Bank Demerara home of a family of six on Monday afternoon.