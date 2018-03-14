Mom on trial for killing children claimed she thought poison was cold medicine -cop testifies

Hofosawa Awena Rutherford, who is on trial for killing her two young children who were administered rat poison, had told police she thought she had given them “cold tablets.”
This is according to a caution statement given by Rutherford to police. The statement was admitted into evidence at her trial yesterday, when Police Sergeant Lawrence Thomas took the stand at the High Court in George-town.
Thomas recalled contacting the accused, who, under caution, related that she applied for a job as a traffic warden with the Guyana Police Force but was told that the processing of her application had not yet completed…..
