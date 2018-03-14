Murder accused wanted by US held at Liliendaal

An intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force which began on January 31, 2018, has resulted in the apprehension of a murder suspect who fled the United States of America after an arrest warrant was issued.
About 2 this morning the fugitive Troy Anthony Thomas of 32nd Street, South Ozone Park, Queens, New York, U.S.A, who allegedly murdered Keith Frank on December 11, 2011, was arrested at a location in Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.
Make-up artiste and Social Media personality Lolita Callendar c/d “Lola” of East Ruimveldt who police wanted for threatening behaviour and who is suspected to have harboured the fugitive, has been arrested and is assisting with the investigation, the police said.
Britain expels 23 Russian diplomats over chemical attack on ex-spy
LONDON, (Reuters) – Britain will expel 23 Russian diplomats in response to a nerve toxin attack on a Russian ex-spy in southern England, Prime Minister Theresa May said today, describing the attack as an unlawful use of force by Russia against the United Kingdom.
Canal No.2 woman found dead with wound to neck
A 68-year-old woman was this morning found dead in her Canal Number 2 home from what appeared to be an injury to her neck.
Globalisation has impacted Windies cricket – Dave Cameron
(Trinidad Guardian) Globalisation, more than anything else, is being blamed for the state of cricket in the West Indies according to Dave Cameron, the president of Cricket West Indies.
Evidence was sufficient to close Lindo Creek massacre probe
-recounts Christmas Fall shootout with Fine Man gang The police were satisfied that there was sufficient evidence at the close of the Lindo Creek massacre case to determine with certainty those who were responsible for killing the eight miners, retired police commissioner Seelall Persaud testified yesterday.
Short circuit causes power cuts
Residents in Georgetown were yesterday subjected to a power outage that lasted for several hours after a short circuit within a 13.8 kV breaker at Sophia resulted in service interruptions for the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).