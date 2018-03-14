Murder accused wanted by US held at Liliendaal

An intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force which began on January 31, 2018, has resulted in the apprehension of a murder suspect who fled the United States of America after an arrest warrant was issued.

About 2 this morning the fugitive Troy Anthony Thomas of 32nd Street, South Ozone Park, Queens, New York, U.S.A, who allegedly murdered Keith Frank on December 11, 2011, was arrested at a location in Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

Make-up artiste and Social Media personality Lolita Callendar c/d “Lola” of East Ruimveldt who police wanted for threatening behaviour and who is suspected to have harboured the fugitive, has been arrested and is assisting with the investigation, the police said.