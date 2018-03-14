Pegasus expansion plan was approved by environment agency last year -Director

The Pegasus Hotel’s US$100 million expansion plan was approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) since last year, according to acting EPA Executive Director Kemraj Parsram, who says that the developer has assured that the project would not affect the nearby sea defence.

Last week, the expansion plan for the hotel was launched.

The expansion will see the hotel upgraded to a seven-storey, state-of-the-art corporate office complex adjacent to a fifteen-storey tower offering luxury residential accommodation. All of the buildings will be accommodated on the eastern part of the property…..