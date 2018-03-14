Tentative date set for ruling on deposit of Exxon signing bonus at BoG

Acting Chief Justice Roxane George SC may likely rule on June 14th on the constitutionality of government’s decision to deposit the US$18 million signing bonus received from ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Limited and Hess Guyana Exploration Limited into an account at the Bank of Guyana.

Former Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall has challenged the decision by the government through an action in the High Court in which he has argued that the sum must be credited to the Consolidated Fund, as it is public money.

He is named the applicant, while Attorney General Basil Williams SC, and Minister of Finance Winston Jordan are listed as the respondents…..