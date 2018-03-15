Cabinet members annoyed at NICIL ad on new GuySuCo board

While Minister of State Joseph Harmon on Friday said that government is still to decide on a new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board, government holding company, NICIL yesterday went ahead and named board members, raising questions about which body is in charge of the process.

Naming Special Purpose Unit (SPU) head Colvin Health-London as the Chairman, the advertisement, on page 15 of the Wednesday edition of Stabroek News, lists eight other members of what it said will be an 11-member Board and gives a brief bio of their experience. The two other members, the advertisement explained, will be GuySuCo executives and will be named when their appointments are confirmed.

The other members listed are Fritz McLean, Komal Singh, Arianne Mc Lean, George Jervis, Verna Adrian, Vishnu Panday, Roshan Khan and Annette Arjoon…..