Four students hurt in River’s View boat accident

President David Granger instructed that an investigation be launched into the accident involving a ‘David G’ boat in the vicinity of River’s View, Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) as he last evening visited the four injured students at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Injured in the boat accident, which took place last evening, are Iola Thornhill, 14 years old, Akiem Williams, 21 years old, Cleveloyd Edmonds, 15 years old and Sheniele Maschette, 16 years old, a statement this morning from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

Following a visit to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the GPHC, where they are currently undergoing medical treatment, President Granger said that a full investigation will be conducted. Additionally, he has undertaken to provide the necessary assistance to aid the recovery of the injured persons.

The boat was provided under the president’s ‘Five Bs’ Programme,’ which seeks to bolster school attendance through the provision of ‘Boats,’ ‘Buses,’ ‘Bicycles,’ ‘Breakfast’ and ‘Books.’