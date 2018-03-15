Local News

Four students hurt in River’s View boat accident

-President orders probe

By Comments

President David Granger instructed that an investigation be launched into the accident involving a ‘David G’ boat in the vicinity of River’s View, Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) as he last evening visited the four injured students at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Injured in the boat accident, which took place last evening,  are Iola Thornhill, 14 years old, Akiem Williams, 21 years old, Cleveloyd Edmonds, 15 years old and Sheniele Maschette, 16 years old, a statement this morning from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

Following a visit to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the GPHC,  where they are currently undergoing medical treatment, President Granger said that a full investigation will be conducted. Additionally, he has undertaken to provide the necessary assistance to aid the recovery of the injured persons.

The boat was provided under the president’s ‘Five Bs’ Programme,’ which seeks to bolster school attendance through the provision of ‘Boats,’ ‘Buses,’ ‘Bicycles,’ ‘Breakfast’ and ‘Books.’

Comments  
More in Local News

Jordan chides US envoy over wealth fund remarks

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan yesterday fired back at United States Ambassador Perry Holloway for the latter’s recent opinion piece on prioritizing a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) saying it gives the impression that government was not moving in this regard when it’s the total opposite.

Belle West woman, 68, murdered

The police say they are investigating the murder of 68-year-old pensioner, Ursilla Padarat, also known as ‘Data‘, of Belle West Housing Scheme yesterday morning.

Cabinet members annoyed at NICIL ad on new GuySuCo board

While Minister of State Joseph Harmon on Friday said that government is still to decide on a new Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) board, government holding company, NICIL  yesterday went ahead and named  board members, raising questions about which body is in charge of the process.

US in extradition proceedings after murder accused arrested in Liliendaal

Murder suspect Troy Anthony Thomas, who fled the United States of America after an arrest warrant was issued for him for the offence of murder, was taken before the courts yesterday afternoon, where his extradition hearing is set to commence.

Mon Repos fisherman remanded for $4.6M armed robbery on the high seas

A fisherman was yesterday remanded to prison after he was accused of robbing a vessel of $4.6 million in items.

Around the Web

Subscribe

Not Ready to Subscribe ?

You can still join over other 15,000 subscribers and receive FREE breaking news alerts as they happen and the morning brief featuring top stories of the day. 

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×